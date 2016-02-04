07:55, 04 February 2016 | GMT +6
Fixed investment in Atyrau in 2015 made 647 bln 700 mln tenge
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The volume of fixed investment in Atyrau in 2015 made 647 bln 700 mln tenge, having risen by 49.9% compared to the previous year. The share of the city in the total volume of investment in Atyrau region made 44.5%.
Atyrau has commissioned 5 big projects under the State Program of Forced Industrial-Innovative Development, due to which 586 people were provided with jobs, Kazinform learnt from regional administration. These are: LLP PKF Continent Co Ltd - a fiber optical cable manufacturing plant (project cost is 715 mln tenge); LLP Caspiy Lana Atyrau – wool products manufacturing plant (2 bln 315 mln tenge); LLP Atyrau Agro Felix - vegetables processing and conservation plant (825 mln tenge); Assyl Agro Farm – meat and meat products manufacturer (227 mln tenge); LLP Polymer Production – polymer products manufacturing plant (16 bln 800 mln tenge).