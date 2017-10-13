Fixed investment in Kazakhstan increases by 4.4% in Jan-Sep 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The investment in fixed capital in Kazakhstan in January-September 2017 has reached KZT 5,655.5 billion, which is 4.4% more than in the same period of 2016, Kazinform refers to the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry.

For the reporting period, the enterprises' own assets were again the major sources of investment, which totaled KZT 3,856.7 billion.

In January-September this year, there was 13.1% growth of investment for purchasing machinery, equipment, vehicles, and for repairs.

A high percentage of fixed capital investment is made in mining and quarrying (36.4%), transportation and warehousing (14.5%), and real estate operations (12%).