    10:49, 04 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Fixed investments in Kazakhstan increase significantly

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In January-September 2018, the total fixed investments in Kazakhstan amounted to 7.5 trillion tenge, which is an increase of 21.6 percent compared to the same period last year, the country's National Economy Ministry told Trend.

    In terms of industries, fixed investments were mainly directed to the mining industry (42.2 percent), real estate activities (13.3 percent), transport (13 percent), processing industry (11 percent), electricity (4.1 percent), agriculture (3.2 percent), etc.

    The largest growth of fixed investments was in such sectors as art, entertainment and recreation (57.2 percent), public administration and defense (50.5 percent), health care (46.4 percent), and the mining industry (41.4 percent).

    Also, there was a significant increase in the investments in real estate operations (38.7 percent), construction (37.1 percent), processing industry (26.4 percent), agriculture (14.1 percent), transport (12.4 percent), and information and communication (11.4 percent).

    However, there was a decline in investments in such sectors as administrative and support services (51.7 percent), education (30.8 percent), professional, scientific and technical activities (21.4 percent), financial and insurance activities (17.1 percent), etc.

