Flag of Astana to be planted at the top of the world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous Kazakh mountaineer Maksut Zhumayev will climb Mount Everest and raise the flag of Astana atop of the highest peak of the world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Maksut will join an international expedition, which will include athletes from Russia and Switzerland. He intends to raise the flag of the Kazakh capital on its 20th anniversary.

The expedition starts tomorrow, April 10, and it is expected to reach the top on May 28.

Maksut Zhumayev is a native of West Kazakhstan region, he is the captain of the national team, an honored master of sports in mountaineering of Kazakhstan, champion and prize-winner of Kazakhstan mountaineering championships in high-altitude class. Champion and prize-winner of the open CIS mountaineering championship in high-altitude class. In the last 10 years, he conquered all 14 eight-thousanders. He was the 27th member of Quest-14 and the 12th mountaineer to climb all eight-thousanders without using additional oxygen. He was awarded the order of Kurmet.