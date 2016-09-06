Flag of Belarus raised in Rio 2016 Paralympic Village

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' national flag has been hoisted in the Paralympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Sports and Tourism Ministry. Attending the flag-raising ceremony were members of the Belarus national team led by mission head Nikolai Shudeiko. The Belarusian flag is now flying next to the national flags of the Republic of Benin, Botswana, Hungary and Honduras.

Brazilian basketball star Janeth Arcain, a two-time Olympic medalist and the 'Mayor' of the Village, wished the Paralympians that the upcoming competition mark the zenith of their career and asked them to remember that the competition should be fair.

The mission heads exchanged gifts with Janeth Arcain and signed a commemorative wall. The end of the flag-raising ceremony, as well as its beginning, was marked by a frenzy of Brazilian dances that introduced the participants to the local culture.



A total of 21 Belarusian athletes will compete in five sports in the fifteenth Summer Paralympic Games in Rio that will run from 7 to 18 September. Among others, the national team includes swimmer Igor Boky and para-rower Lyudmila Volchek.



The 1988 Summer Paralympics in Seoul were the first Games to feature Belarusian para-athletes. Since then, Belarus has clinched 124 medals, including 39 golds, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.