    16:19, 01 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Flag-raising ceremony in honor of First President Day held in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The solemn flag-raising ceremony in honor of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali, the flag-raising ceremony traditionally took place next to the Akorda presidential palace. The blue national flag waving in our sky is a sacred symbol for our nation.

    Uali revealed that the flag-raising ceremony in honor of the Day of the First President is an annual tradition.



