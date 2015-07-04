EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:10, 04 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Flag-raising ceremony to be held in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A flag-raising ceremony will be held at the square of the national symbols in Astana today. The event will be dedicated to celebrating the Astana Day.

    The tradition of raising flag at the ethno memorial complex "Atameken" began on June 30, 2008. It was the way to begin the celebration dedicated to the 10 th anniversary of Astana. Later the ethno memorial complex "Atameken" was renamed into the square of national symbols.

    Tags:
    Astana News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!