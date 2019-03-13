Flame of 2019 Universiade put out in Krasnoyarsk, baton passed to Switzerland's Lucerne

KRASNOYARSK. KAZINFORM The flame of the 29th FISU Winter Universiade, hosted by Russia's Krasnoyarsk this month, has been put out during the official closing ceremony at the Platinum Ice Arena on Tuesday.

The Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, which has a population of over one million, hosted the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade between March 2 and 12 bringing together some 3,000 athletes from 58 countries, TASS reports.

The closing ceremony opened with the ‘Youth Energy, Sport's Triumph' show performed by the ice dancing figure skaters from Krasnoyarsk led by the 2014 Olympic champion in women's singles figure skating, Adelina Sotnikova.

After the introductory part of the ceremony was over and the national anthem of Russia was played, national flags of all 58 participating countries were brought to the arena, signaling the parade of athletes.

One of the highlights of the closing ceremony, was the performance dedicated to some 5,000 volunteers, who assisted during the international sports event in Krasnoyarsk. A musical composition in their honor was written and composed by Bogachi, the authors of the 2014 Sochi Olympics anthem of volunteers, and was performed during the ceremony on Tuesday.

The farewell ceremony in Krasnoyarsk was attended by Oleg Matytsin, the president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Presidential Aide Igor Levitin, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov and other guests of honor.



Following the parade of athletes and the presentation to thank the volunteers of the 2019 Winter Universiade, Russian Prime Minister Medvedev and FISU President Matytsin delivered their speeches.

