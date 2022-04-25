Flamingos found dead in sands of Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – At least 5 flamingos were found dead in the sands of Sam village in Beineu district of Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The video of at least five bodies of dead flamingos discovered in the sands of the village in Mangistau region shocked Kazakhstani social media.

It is not clear who or what killed the birds. Inspectors of local forestry management and law-enforcers are on their way to the scene to determine the circumstances.

In line with the government’s decree as of October 2006, pink flamingos are listed among the rare and endangered animals of Kazakhstan. Poachers run the risk of being sentences to 7 years in prison for illegal hunting and slaughter of flamingos.