EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:42, 28 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Flash mob in in solidary with Arys residents held in Seoul

    None
    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - With the support of Kazakhstan's Embassy in South Korea, citizens of our country organized a flash mob in support of the people affected due to the tragic accident in the city of Arys, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in South Korea expressed their support to the affected people, prepared posters, flags and special encouraging slogans. Moreover, together with the staff of the Embassy, a voluntary collection of funds for the affected families was organized.

    This flash mob demonstrated the positive attitude of citizens and their solidarity.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and South Korea Arys explosion Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!