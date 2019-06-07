EN
    14:19, 07 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Flashmob in support of Akhmetbekov held in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On June 6 the city election campaign headquarters initiated a flashmob themed the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan stands for healthy lifestyle. The representatives of presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov and party activists gathered near the Zhastar Palace, the party's press service reports.

    Head of the headquarters Nurdaulet Orazkhanov addressed those gathered highlighting shared responsibility of the nation and state for the future of Kazakhstan and importance of elections as a a compulsory constituent of the democratic system.

    Later those gathered performed the set of exercises to the music of the Soviet period.

    As earlier reported, on May 11 the election canvassing started in Kazakhstan. The country's CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.

