NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - An American Airlines flight attendant has been charged after admitting to starting a fire on board a flight, the FBI said.

Authorities said Johnathan Tafoya-Montano was working on a flight traveling from Dallas to Detroit on February 1 when he reported a fire in the rear lavatory and then extinguished it, CNN reports.

The plane, which was already near the Detroit airport when the pilot reported the fire to the control tower, landed without incident.

The FBI said an investigation revealed that Tafoya-Montano started the fire.

He was arrested on March 1 and charged with "destruction of aircraft or aircraft facilities" and making false statements to authorities.

Tafoya-Montano was released on bond with conditions; he's not allowed to fly without the court's permission.