EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:31, 12 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Flight data recorders from Mi-28 military helicopter found

    None
    None
    KRASNODAR. KAZINFORM Flight data recorders from the Mi-28 military helicopter that crashed in Russia’s Kranodar Region have been found, a military source informed TASS on Thursday.

    «The flight data recorders have been found, they are intact. The commission is considering all versions, including technical malfunction and human error. It will be possible to get a complete picture of the aviation accident only after obtaining data from the flight data recorders,» the source said.

    A Mi-28 military helicopter went missing in the Krasnodar Region in Russia's south on Wednesday. Later reports said that the helicopter crashed on the territory of a military unit near the Korenovsk aerodrome, and both pilots died in the crash, TASS reports.

    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!