TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:45, 09 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Flight trials of Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket to be completed in 2019

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Flight trials of the Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket are planned to be completed in 2019, the Progress Rocket Space Center told TASS on Saturday.

    "Flight trials of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket stage 1v are planned to be completed in 2019," the center said.

    The Soyuz-2 carrier rocket will replace Soyuz-U rockets that were used at the Plesetsk spaceport from 1973 until 2012. In total, 435 launches of Soyuz-U carrier rockets were carried out from the spaceport over this time period, and around 430 spacecraft were delivered to the orbit. Soyuz-2.1v carrier rockets were launched from Plesetsk in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2018 as part of trials.

    Russia Space exploration World News
