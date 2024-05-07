Flights between Kazakhstan and Egypt to increase

Civil aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Egypt held talks on May 6 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

The Kazakh delegation was led by the chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee, Saltanat Tompiyeva.

Following the talks the parties agreed to boost the number of permitted flights from 14 to 48 a week and allowed destinations from 2 to 3 for each party.

Air Astana, SCAT, and Fly Arystan of Kazakhstan and Egypt’s EgyptAir, EgyptAir Cargo, Red Sea, and Nile Air will perform regular flights.

Besides the parties plan to increase the number of flights and expand destinations.