Flights canceled in Brazil amid rise in COVID-19, flu cases

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Hundreds of domestic and international flights are being canceled at Brazilian airports over shortage of crew, including pilots and co-pilots. The problem was caused by an increase in medical leaves in January due to COVID-19 and influenza, Agencia Brasil reports.

Brazil’s top three carriers—Azul, Gol, and Latam—confirmed the impact in operations. After being contacted, the country’s national aviation agency ANAC said that it has been «monitoring the cases of respiratory disease in pilots, flight attendants, and other professionals in the air sector.»

Latam, for instance, told passengers it has called off one percent of all domestic and international flights in January. At least 111 Latam takeoffs were canceled from today (10) to Sunday (16).

Gol also confirmed there has been «an increase in positive cases among workers» in the last few days, adding, however, that «no flight has been canceled or changed significantly for that reason. Workers with a positive test result are leaving their activities to recover safely at home,» a note released by the company reads.

As for Azul, an increase of 405 percent was reported in medical leaves in January compared to the average for the last 12 months, as per data from the National Aeronauts’ Union (SNA). The issue, the union stated, has led the company to propose a deal with workers in which bonuses are offered to employees who agree to reduce the number of days off.

In a statement, Azul says that «90 percent of company operations are active as normal.» Due to technical reasons, however, some of its January flights are being rescheduled.

The carrier also stated that there has been an increase in the number of medical leaves among crew members—all of which mild cases.

At São Paulo’s Viracopos Airport, Azul’s main hub, at least 53 flights were canceled between yesterday (9) and Monday morning.