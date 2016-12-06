EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:04, 06 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Flights delayed at Almaty International Airport

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed at the Almaty International Airport this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A flight to Astana operated by Qazaq Air company was delayed due to bad weather. Dense fog canceled flights to Urdzhar and Astana.

    Flights from Astana, Shymkent, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Tehran, and Bangkok to Almaty were delayed. The flights operated by Qazaq Air were delayed due to technical reasons.

    Two flights from Astana and one from Urdzhar were canceled.

    Tags:
    Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!