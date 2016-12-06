10:04, 06 December 2016 | GMT +6
Flights delayed at Almaty International Airport
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed at the Almaty International Airport this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.
A flight to Astana operated by Qazaq Air company was delayed due to bad weather. Dense fog canceled flights to Urdzhar and Astana.
Flights from Astana, Shymkent, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Tehran, and Bangkok to Almaty were delayed. The flights operated by Qazaq Air were delayed due to technical reasons.
Two flights from Astana and one from Urdzhar were canceled.