Flights delayed by winter weather at Astana international airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 19 flights have been delayed at the Astana international airport due to weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

The international airport in Astana operates as usual. 11 flights have been delayed for arrival and six for departure due to weather conditions, the press service of the capital’s airport said.

Snow removal works, including cleaning runways, are being carried out at the airport.

Passengers could contact call centers as well as get updates at airport information desks on flights.