Flights delayed in Astana and Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Flights are delayed at Astana and Almaty airports due to bad weather conditions today.

As it was informed, the flight from Almaty to Astana is delayed. Besides, the flights to Astana, Ho Chi Minh and Urumqi have been canceled.

Besides, the flights from Petropavlovsk, Aktau, Kokshetau, Beijing and Istanbul to Almaty are delayed. The flights from Astana, Bangkok, Urumqi are canceled.

The delay time varies from 30 minutes to 6-7 hours.

Moreover, in Astana, the flights from Aktau and Pavlodar are delayed. The flight to Taldykorgan is also delayed.