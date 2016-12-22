EN
    10:15, 22 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Flights delays caused by bad weather in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 13 flights have been delayed and four more got canceled at the Almaty International Airport due to bad weather conditions, late arrivals and operational reasons, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the airport's press service, flights from Almaty to the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Astana, Tashkent, Kostanay, Frankfurt, Moscow, Beijing and Kyiv were delayed.

    Flights from Almaty to Ashgabat, Urumqi and Astana were canceled for various reasons.

    Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan
