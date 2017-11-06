Flights from Kazakhstan to three European cities to open in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM New flight routes will link Astana and Almaty with three European cities, including Vilnius (Lithuania), Riga (Latvia), and Bucharest (Romania) in 2018, Kazinform correspondent cites the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development.

The Civil Aviation Committee held a series of meetings on the launch of the new flights within the framework of the 10th International Conference on Transport and Transit Potential "TransEurasia-2017".

In particular, Kazakhstani airline SCAT is planning to launch a new international flight - Astana-Vilnius in May 2018.

Besides, air Baltic (Latvia) is expected to open a new international flight - Riga-Almaty. According to the Romanian Embassy, TAROM, Romania's national air carrier, is considering the possibility of launching Astana-Bucharest flights.