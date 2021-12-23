EN
    Flights from Nur-Sultan, Almaty to Sochi to be relaunched

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan-Sochi and Almaty-Sochi flights are to be resumed, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    Russia’s Severnyi veter airline is planning to restart operating flights en route Nur-Sultan and Sochi starting from annuary 15, 2022 once a week on Saturdays as well as flights from Almaty to Sochi once a week on Wednesdays from January 18, 2022, on B737/A321 aircraft.

    Further increase in the number of flights depends on the epidemiological situation and decisions of Kazakhstan’s Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the COVID-19 spread and Russian Situation Room.

    It was added that the flights will run with strict observation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and as scheduled on the websites of the airlines.


