Flights of four airlines delayed at Almaty airport
"For now, the vertical visibility at the Almaty International Airport is 110 m, while the horizontal visibility is 2,700 m. There is no limitation for aircraft arrivals of departures," the airport posted on Facebook.
Over the past 24 hours, from 14th to 15th January, the following flights were delayed at the Almaty International Airport:
Air Astana:
KC953 Almaty-Astana - late arrival of the aircraft
KC995 Almaty-Astana - flight attendant's mistake
KC875 Almaty-Moscow - late arrival of the aircraft
KC887 Almaty-Beijing - late arrival of the aircraft
Scat:
DV729 Almaty-Kostanay - aircraft replacement for non-technical reason
DV706 Almaty-Shymkent - lack of planned standby aircraft
Qazaq Air:
IQ355 Almaty-Astana-Aktobe - late arrival of the aircraft
IQ383 Almaty-Taraz - late arrival of the aircraft
Air Arabia:
G9254 Almaty-Sharjah - late arrival of the aircraft