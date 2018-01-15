Flights of four airlines delayed at Almaty airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nine flights have been delayed at the airport of Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"For now, the vertical visibility at the Almaty International Airport is 110 m, while the horizontal visibility is 2,700 m. There is no limitation for aircraft arrivals of departures," the airport posted on Facebook.

Over the past 24 hours, from 14th to 15th January, the following flights were delayed at the Almaty International Airport:



Air Astana:

KC953 Almaty-Astana - late arrival of the aircraft

KC995 Almaty-Astana - flight attendant's mistake

KC875 Almaty-Moscow - late arrival of the aircraft

KC887 Almaty-Beijing - late arrival of the aircraft

Scat:

DV729 Almaty-Kostanay - aircraft replacement for non-technical reason

DV706 Almaty-Shymkent - lack of planned standby aircraft

Qazaq Air:

IQ355 Almaty-Astana-Aktobe - late arrival of the aircraft

IQ383 Almaty-Taraz - late arrival of the aircraft

Air Arabia:

G9254 Almaty-Sharjah - late arrival of the aircraft