TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:56, 15 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Flights of four airlines delayed at Almaty airport

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nine flights have been delayed at the airport of Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "For now, the vertical visibility at the Almaty International Airport is 110 m, while the horizontal visibility is 2,700 m. There is no limitation for aircraft arrivals of departures," the airport posted on Facebook.

    Over the past 24 hours, from 14th to 15th January, the following flights were delayed at the Almaty International Airport:

    Air Astana:
    KC953 Almaty-Astana - late arrival of the aircraft
    KC995 Almaty-Astana - flight attendant's mistake
    KC875 Almaty-Moscow - late arrival of the aircraft
    KC887 Almaty-Beijing - late arrival of the aircraft

    Scat:
    DV729 Almaty-Kostanay - aircraft replacement for non-technical reason
    DV706 Almaty-Shymkent - lack of planned standby aircraft

    Qazaq Air:
    IQ355 Almaty-Astana-Aktobe - late arrival of the aircraft
    IQ383 Almaty-Taraz - late arrival of the aircraft

    Air Arabia:
    G9254 Almaty-Sharjah - late arrival of the aircraft

     

     

    Transport Almaty Incidents
