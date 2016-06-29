EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:44, 29 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Flights to Istanbul canceled in Astana and Almaty

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The flights to Istanbul are canceled in Astana and Almaty.

    The TK355 flight by Turkish Airlines from Astana to Istanbul is canceled. The plane was scheduled to depart at 3:25 today.

    Besides, two flights (TK351 and TK353) by Turkish Airlines from Almaty to Istanbul were canceled as well. The planes were scheduled to depart at 6:45 am and at 10 am today respectively.

    As earlier reported, two bombs went off at the main airport in Istanbul in the evening on June 28.

     

    Tags:
    Astana Almaty Security Transport Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!