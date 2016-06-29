Flights to Istanbul canceled in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The flights to Istanbul are canceled in Astana and Almaty.

The TK355 flight by Turkish Airlines from Astana to Istanbul is canceled. The plane was scheduled to depart at 3:25 today.

Besides, two flights (TK351 and TK353) by Turkish Airlines from Almaty to Istanbul were canceled as well. The planes were scheduled to depart at 6:45 am and at 10 am today respectively.

As earlier reported, two bombs went off at the main airport in Istanbul in the evening on June 28.