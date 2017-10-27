Floating restaurants to appear in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Next year, some vessels, that go along the Yessil River, will have cafeterias and restaurants onboard, Kanat Alin, the Director of "Yessil-Astana" State Municipal Management Company was quoted as saying by Astana city administration's media center.

"We plan to open cafeterias of various formats in 2018, as we have a certain demand for that. What is more, we want to use our floating landing stages to arrange contemporary food outlets there," Mr. Alin revealed.

Recall that the decision has been made about the site for construction of a new river-boat station equipped with quay cranes, docks, and workshops that would be located down Beisekova Street.

In addition, in 2018 it is planned to launch a river taxi service, i.e. small 8-seat vessels would transport passengers to any point within the promenade of the Yessil River water area.