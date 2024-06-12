EN
    17:13, 12 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Flock of pink flamingos caught on drone in Kazakh village of Sadyrbay

    Flock of pink flamingos caught on drone in Kazakh village of Sadyrbay
    Photo credit: Video screenshot/@serikbay_janybekov/Instagram

    Enjoy the beauty of the Red Book pink flamingos caught on drone by Instagram user Serikbay Janybekov, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The footage shows birds flying at a colorful sunset in the Korgalzhyn State Nature Reserve located some 130 kilometers of Astana.

    Dubbed the ‘brand’ of the Korgalzhyn Reserve, these beautiful birds arrive in Lake Tengiz for 2-3 months only.

    Korgalzhyn is the largest state nature reserve in Kazakhstan with the area of 543,171 hectares. The state reserve was established in 1968 and later expanded in 2008. There are about 60 freshwater and salt lakes in the territory of Korgalzhyn Reserve. Freshwater lakes are Sultankeldy, Yessey, Kokay, Asaubalyk, and salt lakes include the famous Lake Tengiz, with the salinity level exceeding seawater salinity by 5-6 times.

    Lake Tengiz is the northernmost nesting colony of flamingos in the world.

    In 2008, the Korgalzhyn State Nature Reserve was included into the UNESCO World Heritage List.

