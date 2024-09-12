Flood-affected families provided with new housing in Akmola region
Flood-affected citizens has received new housing in Esil town of the Akmola region. A total of 500 million tenge for the house’s construction has been allocated, Kazinform News Agency reports.
One of the town’s citizen, Olga Kailiber, spent about three months on removing mold from walls.
“My husband and I were at home during the flood. Within 20-30 minutes, the water level reached our knees. We could barely get everything we needed. The rest fell into disrepair. We thought of getting a loan and rebuilding the house. Now there is no need for that. The interior of the house is comfortable. I am excited and grateful. At first, we were skeptical, but I am pleased to have the keys to my house," Olga said.
Akim of the Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov noted that 188 victims received support during the disaster.
“37 flood-affected families were left without housing in Esil. Of these, 19 live in the village and 18 one reside in the town. 16 families preferred to buy a ready-made apartment at the expense of the state. Social assistance was provided to 188 victims. Thus, people returned to normal life. We monitored not only the timing, but also the quality of the construction, so that there would be no dissatisfaction after the resettlement. There was public control. For example, the residents' opinion was taken into account on the installation of in-house stoves, room layout,” akim stated.