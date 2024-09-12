Flood-affected families provided with new housing in Akmola region

Flood-affected citizens has received new housing in Esil town of the Akmola region. A total of 500 million tenge for the house’s construction has been allocated, Kazinform News Agency reports.

One of the town’s citizen, Olga Kailiber, spent about three months on removing mold from walls.

“My husband and I were at home during the flood. Within 20-30 minutes, the water level reached our knees. We could barely get everything we needed. The rest fell into disrepair. We thought of getting a loan and rebuilding the house. Now there is no need for that. The interior of the house is comfortable. I am excited and grateful. At first, we were skeptical, but I am pleased to have the keys to my house," Olga said.

Akim of the Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov noted that 188 victims received support during the disaster.