EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:17, 29 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Flood-damaged road repairs to cost nearly KZT 30 bln, Kazakh Minister

    road construction
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev revealed how much restoring of the roads damaged by floods would cost, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Flood waters washed away or damaged 11 road sections up to 33 km across Kazakhstan. Fixing of republican roads will require nearly 8.5 billion tenge, while repairs of 275 sections of local roads will cost over 20 billion tenge, he told a briefing. The Minister stressed currently each damaged section is being inspected.

    Tags:
    Transport Floods in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!