Flood-damaged road repairs to cost nearly KZT 30 bln, Kazakh Minister

Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev revealed how much restoring of the roads damaged by floods would cost, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Flood waters washed away or damaged 11 road sections up to 33 km across Kazakhstan. Fixing of republican roads will require nearly 8.5 billion tenge, while repairs of 275 sections of local roads will cost over 20 billion tenge, he told a briefing. The Minister stressed currently each damaged section is being inspected.