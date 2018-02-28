Flood hazard prompts evacuation of thousands in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Many residents of Tuzdybastau village in Talgarskiy district in Almaty region were evacuated from their homes Tuesday because of flood hazard, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Up to one thousand residents had to be moved due to potential flooding, local emergencies service confirmed.



"On Tuesday evening the rain and snowmelt caused accumulation of melt waters in a hollow not far from the village. The situation prompted evacuation of up to 1,000 residents of the village (250 houses)," the emergencies service said in a statement.



Seven buses were used to get residents out of potential flooding's way. They were evacuated to special shelters in the town of Talgar. Shortly after 00:45 a.m. February 28 rescuers wrapped up evacuation procedures.