Flood-hit villagers in Kostanay region return home

Residents of the flood-stricken villages of Aiet and Nikolayevka in Kostany region began to return home since authorities say it is safe and water levels dropped, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Villagers will start soon to repair their damaged homes.

Photo credit: Kostanay region's akimat

There is no threat of flooding in their communities.

As earlier reported, a local natural emergency was declared in Amangeldy, Dzhangeldy districts and Arkalyk town on March 28. Besides, Karasu, Kostanay districts and the city of Kostanay also introduced a state of emergency as floodwaters swept homes.

Authorities promised to pay full damages to flood-affected residents.

As earlier reported, 14 more districts were at risk of flooding.