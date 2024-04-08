EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:48, 08 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Flood-hit villagers in Kostanay region return home

    Floods in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kostanay region akimat

    Residents of the flood-stricken villages of Aiet and Nikolayevka in Kostany region began to return home since authorities say it is safe and water levels dropped, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Villagers will start soon to repair their damaged homes.

    Floods hit Kostanay
    Photo credit: Kostanay region's akimat

    There is no threat of flooding in their communities.

    As earlier reported, a local natural emergency was declared in Amangeldy, Dzhangeldy districts and Arkalyk town on March 28. Besides, Karasu, Kostanay districts and the city of Kostanay also introduced a state of emergency as floodwaters swept homes.

    Authorities promised to pay full damages to flood-affected residents.

    As earlier reported, 14 more districts were at risk of flooding.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kostanay region Akimat Kostanay Floods in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!