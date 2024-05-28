EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:30, 28 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Flood relief and rescue operations underway around the clock in Kulsary

    Floods in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Atyrau region emergencies department

    Flood relief and rescue operations continue for 24 hours a day round-the-clock in the flood-stricken town of Kulsary in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the regional operations headquarters.

    Over 34,000 cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away for the past 24 hours. Above 6.3 million cubic meters  of meltwater were pumped away at large since the beginning of floods.

    The military of the military units are deployed in disinfection works of streets and homes throughout the city.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Atyrau region Regions Floods in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!