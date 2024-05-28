Flood relief and rescue operations underway around the clock in Kulsary

Flood relief and rescue operations continue for 24 hours a day round-the-clock in the flood-stricken town of Kulsary in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the regional operations headquarters.

Over 34,000 cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away for the past 24 hours. Above 6.3 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away at large since the beginning of floods.

The military of the military units are deployed in disinfection works of streets and homes throughout the city.