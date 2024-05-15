EN
    12:19, 15 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Flood-relief efforts ongoing in Kazakhstan, over 61,000 flood victims return their homes

    Photo credit: Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan

    61,151 people have returned their homes in flood-hit regions of Kazakhstan. 5,365 people are staying in temporary evacuation shelters. Approximately 20.5 million cubic meters of water have been pumped out from 11,264 residential buildings and 3,539 household territories, with 7.8 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials used, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Water is being pumped out from 14 residential buildings in Kulsary town of Atyrau region. 291,754 cubic meters of water have been pumped out within a day. 33,400 sandbags and 870 tons of inert materials have been used, the Ministry of Emergencies said.

    Photo credit: Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan

    Zhaiyk river water level is being monitored constantly. Bank protection works have been completed in Kurmangazy district. A rock-fill dam is being built around Taldykol village in Makhambet district.

    In the past 15 days, water has been pumped out from 3,401 residential buildings and 667 household territories in the North Kazakhstan region. Meltwater pump-out works have been finished in Kyzylzhar district.

    Photo credit: Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan

    Bank protection works are ongoing in Kuilys and Zhaissanbay villages of Irgiz district in Aktobe region, with 2,450 sandbags and 280 tons of inert materials laid.

    Flood-relief efforts involve 7,062 people, 983 vehicles, 352 water pumps, 66 boats and six aircraft.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
