Flood risk is high almost in half of Kazakhstan regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a storm warning for almost half of the regions of Kazakhstan caused by sudden warming and intensive snow melt, Kazinform reports.

Flood is possible in Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions in the period till April 13 because of intensive snowmelt, water level rise on the rivers and generation of local run-offs.



Flood is also possible in the East Kazakhstan region in the period till April 12.