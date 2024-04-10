Flood risks loom over several regions of Kazakhstan

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, several regions of the country still have mountains covered in snow. The Mets warn that sharp increase in temperature and heavy rains may lead to snow melting and rain floods, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazhydromet forecast precipitation, likely heavy rain, for Kazakhstan for the upcoming days. The country’s norther, central and eastern regions are to see rain turn into snow in the nighttime. Strong wind is forecast for the country as well. Temperatures are to rise to up to 20-22C in the second decade of April across the country.

Based on the long-term observations at meteorological stations, the monthly norm of precipitation is likely to fall in one day, leading to severe hydrometeorological events. In case of increased temperature and torrential rains high rain floods may occur in the mountain rivers of the south, southeast and east of Kazakhstan, reads the statement of Kazhydromet.

The percentage of mountains covered in snow in a number of regions as follow: Zhambyl and Turkestan regions– 2%, Almaty region – 14%, Zhetysu region – 18%, Abai region – 9% and East Kazakhstan region – 63%.

The Mets warned that heavy rains are expected in East Kazakhstan in the coming days. Flood risks primarily loom over the mountainous areas of the country.