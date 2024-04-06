Flood situation in Atyrau region under President's control

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Governor of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

The President keeps the flood situation in the region under his personal control. All measures to reduce the risk of flooding are being taken and will be strengthened.

The government will assist the citizens affected by the flood, and their financial losses will be compensated.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that no one will be left without state support.

On April 4, a state of emergency was declared in Zhylyoi district due to the threat of flood. School students shifted to online learning mode.

Floodwaters reached Kulsary town, having washed out Kulsary-Mukyr road.

On April 5, as of 10.45 pm, 2,500 private houses and administrative buildings were flooded. Residents are being relocated to a safe area.

On April 4, President Tokayev paid a working visit to the West Kazakhstan region, where he flew over the flooded areas. He held a meeting with the operational headquarters and also met with rescuers and volunteers.