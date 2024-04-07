EN
    13:15, 07 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Flood situation in Russia's Orsk: 6,644 houses flooded

    Photo credit: Egor Aleev/TASS

    The flood situation in Orsk is developing according to the worst-case scenario, over 6,600 residential houses are in the flood zone, the press service of the regional government said, TASS reports.

    "The flood situation in Orsk is developing according to the worst-case scenario, there are 6,644 residential houses in the flooded area. Eleven temporary shelters with a capacity of 8,087 places have been set up," the statement said.

    In Orsk, 1164 people have been evacuated, including 336 children. A total of 696 people were accommodated in nearby temporary shelters.

    The partial collapse of a dam in Orsk, second largest city of Russia’s Orenburg Region, occurred in two places on the night of April 6. Another breach took place in the evening of the same day. The bodies of two people were found in the flooded area, but they weren’t killed by the emergency, officials said. Authorities have declared a regional-level emergency situation and are urging residents to evacuate.

