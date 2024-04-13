Flood situation is critical in N Kazakhstan region

During the previous years, high water came after the ice drift. This year, the situation is different, with ice taking down everything on its way: trees, constructions, power poles and dams. There are destructions at many dams. The most critical issue is the breakdown of the pumping stations Kyzylzhar su, leaving the city of Petropavl without water. Works are ongoing to restore water supply in an intensive mode under the control of the government. River water has raised by more than 1.5 meters in Petropavl. 617 homes have been submerged in water, over 3.6 thousand people evacuated, including around 1.8 thousand in the past 24 hours, across the region, said Sarybayev.