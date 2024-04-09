The flood situation is stable in Almaty region as there have been no settlements, roads or other facilities flooded in the region, deputy governor Nurzhan Kudaibergenov said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the deputy governor, the region has 310 major hydrotechnical facilities.

As the daily data of the Balkhash-Alakol basin inspectorate indicate, the filling of major dams such as Kapshagai, Kurty, Bartogai and Bestobe takes place in a normal mode, with the rate of filling ranging from 44 to 99%, he said.

As the deputy governor said, in total, 35 courtyards were flooded in the region due to heavy rains.

Kudaibergenov said that last year the issue of preparation for the flood period was considered at the commission’s meeting. The timely works were carried out, allowing to prevent emergencies during the floods.

Water flow was reported at the Voroshilovskoye dam of Ili district only. The operational headquarters chaired by the regional governor was set up immediately; works were undertaken to prevent the threat. Locals, volunteers and military personnel took preventive measures, thus preventing settlements from flooding, said the speaker.

According to the deputy governor of Almaty region, the action plan for preparation for the flood period of 2024 was approved earlier.

A group of personnel and means of the civil protection service of the region in the amount of 1,326 people, 471 vehicles, 126 motor pumps, 29 vessels and 35,460 bags are on standby in case the flood situation worsens in the region.