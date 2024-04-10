Flood situation remains challenging in W Kazakhstan – Kazakh PM Bektenov

Kazakh Prime Minister, Head of the Republican Flood Control Headquarters Olzhas Bektenov inspected the works and measures carried out upon the instruction of the Head of State in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

Photo: Kazakh government

The flood situation is still challenging in West Kazakhstan region. In this regard, the Kazah Premier examined the condition of the Zhaiyk riverbed, Uzynkol reservoir and the cascade of the reservoir facing Atyrau city.

Photo: Kazakh government

The head of the Kazakh government tasked to accumulate the level of water to the maximum at the reservoir to reduce the pressure on the settlements.

Photo: Kazakh government

After examining the dams erected, Bektenov instructed keep up the work maximizing the protection of people's lives, health and property.

Photo: Kazakh government

Currently, the situation is stable in Aktobe, Kostanay and Kulsary. The peak of flooding begins in Petropavlovsk, with the risk of flooding mainly in horticultural cooperatives. The difficult situation remains in the Zhaiyk River. The high water already damaged the territory of Russia and heads towards Uralsk and Atyrau. As of now, the level of water in the Zhaiyk River stands at 7.2 meters and will keep rising every day. The dangerous point is 8.5 meters. Protective dams have been built to contain dangerous water levels. Today, the main task is to protect Uralsk and Atyrau. For that, the forces of the administrations, emergency situations, defense ministries, the national guard as well as special vehicles have been deployed, said Bektenov.