Flood situation stabilizes in Aktobe region

A stable flood situation is observed in Aktobe region, deputy governor Assylbek Yessenbayev said at a briefing, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The operational headquarters chaired by the region’s governor operates round the clock. The situation is under full control, said Yessenbayev.

He went on to add that since the onset of floods, electricity supply services have been restored in 41 settlements (around 5,000 users). Presently, 236 users in 14 settlements cut from power are connected to electricity through diesel generators. 10 brigades and 60 vehicles continue restoration works in the settlements. According to the plan, the works are to be completed in seven days after decline in the level of water.

Road links with 11 settlements have been temporarily disrupted. For comparison, as of March 30, the number of settlements without road links stood at 17. Works are ongoing to resume road links with 10 settlements. It is planned to begin works to restore the Bolshoi bridge in Uil village, said deputy governor Assylbek Yessenbayev.

According to him, the amount of water accumulated at the Aktobe reservoir is estimated at 240 million cubic meters or 98%. The inflow of water stands at 9.3 cubic meters per second, while the amount of water being discharged is 30 cubic meters per second.

The Kargalinskoye reservoir is 96% full with 269 million cubic meters of water accumulated. The intake of water stands at 69 cubic meters per second and 30 cubic meters of water is being released per second.

The Torgai river in Irgizkiy district is being controlled due to its vicinity with Nura and Mamyr settlements. The river begins in Kostanay region, so the decision was taken to send an additional eight vehicles and 3,000 sack tares there to fortify dams, said Yessenbayev.

During the briefing, it was informed that the initial results of the work on the assessment of the houses damaged from floods had been received, beginning work on compensation payouts to the population.