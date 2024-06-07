Flood situation stabilizes in Atyrau's Taldykol village

The situation in Taldykol village of Makhambet district in the Atyrau region is currently stable. The Zhaiyk River’s water line has begun to decline. Evacuated residents will return to the village during the day, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the region.

Akim of Beibarys rural district, Seilbek Zulkashev, highlighted that the majority of the villagers were accommodated in a dormitory of the Atyrau State University named after Kh. Dosmukhamedov at the time of evacuation. Since the main access road was washed out by water, rescuers went to great lengths to transport those affected by boat. Police officers ensured public order in the village. Furthermore, a round-the-clock duty is maintained at the protective dams, with local residents fulfilling this role.

It is worth recalling that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau.