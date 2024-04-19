Flood situation stabilizes in Kostanay region

The state of emergency of natural character remains in the city of Kostanay as well as Arkalyk, Amangeldi, Dzhankeldi, Karasu and Kostanay districts in the region, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the regional emergency situations department.

Regionwide, seven houses and 17 courtyards are still under water. In total, 9,232 people, including 1,810 kids, were rescued and evacuated during the floods in the region.

According to the department, physical help is provided to the residents of the region affected by floods.

179 people, of whom 34 are kids, remain in temporary shelters.

A total of 915,844 cubic meters of meltwater were pumped out; over 212,740 sack tares and 76,500 tons of inert material were laid.

248 people, 37 vehicles, 21 motor pumps, two vessels and a MI8 helicopter are deployed across the region.

A group of Kostanay region’s emergency situations department takes part in the flood relief work as well.