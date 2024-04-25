Flood situation stabilizing in western parts of Kazakhstan

The flood situation is stabilizing in the west of Kazakhstan, head of the press service of West Kazakhstan region’s administration office Yerkhan Tatken said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to today’s information, the water level in the Zhaiyk (Ural) River fell by 4cm to 859cm. Experts say that the water level will gradually decline. Since the beginning of floods, 13,980 people, including 5,782 children, have been evacuated. 2,487 residents remain in 12 evacuation centers, said Tatken.

He went on to say that up to 561 million tenge has been paid to those affected by flooding.

Humanitarian assistance to the tune of 337 million tenge has arrived in the region from other regions of the country as well as Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Dagestan. Around 11 thousand people and over two thousand vehicles were deployed across the region in the flood control operations.