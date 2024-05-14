Flood victims obtain 7.5 bln tenge in payments in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM

In Kazakhstan, 20,600 families from flood-affected regions received a lump sum payment, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev announced at the meeting of the Kazakh Government, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He observed that, to date 20,600 families have received a lump sum payment of 100 MCI. The total amount of funds disbursed totals 7.5 billion tenge.

Furthermore, 680 families obtained compensation for material losses amounting to 362.5 million tenge. Additionally, 568 families received compensation for repair and restoration of housing in the amount of 710 million tenge.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that the work is underway in the regions to assess and compensate for damage and the situation is being monitored constantly.

Earlier reports indicated that 54,755 individuals had already returned to their homes in flood-hit regions. A total of 5,291 people remain in evacuation centers, including 2,239 children. The water from 11,205 residential units and 3,516 household territories has been pumped out. In addition, more than 19.3 million cubic meters of melt water has been pumped out, 7.8 million bags and 1.5 million tons of inert material have been laid.

Kanat Bozumbayev was appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan on 31 March 2024.