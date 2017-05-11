EN
    08:58, 11 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Flood water keeps roads closed in two regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Highways in North and East of Kazakhstan remain closed due to flood water, Kazinform reports with reference to the Emergency Situations Committee website.

    North Kazakhstan region

    Since 23.04 because of melt water overflow no transport has been allowed to move along an interval of the republican road "Chelyabinsk-Novosibirsk" (525-530 km).

    Since 24.04. a regional highway's interval "Access road to Voronyev Ostrov" (0-11 km) has been closed for all vehicles due to melt water overflow. 

    East Kazakhstan region

    Since 20.04 a regional highway's interval "Semey-Kurchatov" (4-130 km) has been closed for traffic of all types of vehicles owing to tubing washout. There is a bypass road available.

     

