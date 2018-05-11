Flooding alert issued for S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A flooding alert has been issued today as heavy rains are forecast to hit three regions of South Kazakhstan and Almaty city, Kazhydromet reports.

South Kazakhstan region is placed on alert on May 12-13 due to the risk posed by heavy rains and flooding of mountain rivers, slope run-offs, while Zhambyl and Almaty regions, the city of Almaty are informed of the risks of flooding of rivers, slope run-offs on May 12-14.