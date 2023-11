PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A section of the Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty (205-259km) highway has been closed due to flooding, local emergencies department reports.

The section from Shiderty village in Pavlodar region to the border of Akmola region was cordoned off at 11:00 a.m. local time.



It should be noted that the flooding have been caused by torrential rains in the region.