    14:45, 03 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Flooding causes havoc in Sydney as torrential rain batters city

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM - Large areas of Sydney were under water on Sunday as heavy rainfall in Australia's biggest city led to serious flooding in lower-lying areas, with floods of 1.5 metres being reported in some suburbs, dpa news agency reported.

    The New South Wales state emergency service recommended residents of several areas evacuate their homes, warning that the rain was expected to continue until at least Monday, WAM reports.

    According to media reports, the Sydney area has already received four times as much rain as it usually does during the entire month of July.

    The Australian weather service warned that water levels in the region could rise at least as high as they did back in March, when large parts of the same low-lying areas of the city experienced severe flooding, adding that the Warragamba dam had already overflowed.


    Photo: wam.ae




