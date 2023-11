ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's weather forecaster, has issued a storm alert in eastern and northern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned.

"Heavy downpours in East Kazakhstan region from April 29 through May 1 will cause flooding on local rivers," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Water level of the Yessil River in North Kazakhstan region is expected to rise for the same reason from April 29 through May 2.