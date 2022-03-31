EN
    12:00, 31 March 2022

    Flooding prompts evacuations in a village in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Residents of Sagiz village situated in Atyrau region which is submerging under water amid rising water level of the Nogaity River have been evacuated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Waters of the Nogaity River flooded the village in Kyzyloginsk district of Atyrau region on Wednesday evening prompting evacuation of locals. The water level in the river reportedly rose by 3 meters in a relatively short time.

    Locals were evacuated from their homes disappearing under water to a local school and a college. 50 more people residing in the village found shelter with their relatives.

    Local emergencies office said the water level had lowered since.


